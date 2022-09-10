Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will play Sunday in the season opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, nine months after tearing his left ACL, a source told ESPN.

Thomas was listed as questionable on the Friday injury report, with coach Ron Rivera saying earlier in the week that he looked good in practice. Thomas had said he would return by Week 2 at the latest. The Commanders host Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Thomas tore his left ACL and MCL in a Dec. 5 game at the Las Vegas Raiders. He opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but was removed on Aug. 22. He has been practicing with a brace on his left leg.

Thomas took reps in Washington's red zone passing drill Friday, a good sign as the Commanders usually only have those who will play run these routes.

In 22 games with Washington, Thomas has caught 90 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He also missed six games last year with a hamstring injury. At the time of his torn ACL, Thomas led all tight ends with 151 yards receiving in the red zone since joining Washington. He gives new quarterback Carson Wentz another weapon in the passing game to go with receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel and running backs J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Thomas provides a big target and also is Washington's best all-around tight end. Rookie Cole Turner (hamstring) also is questionable, but he missed several weeks in camp with a hamstring injury and the team likely will deactivate him, allowing Turner another week to get needed practice reps.

Washington will be without starting strong safety Kam Curl, who won't play Sunday because of an injured right thumb that required surgery two weeks ago.