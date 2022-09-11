Marcus Spears picks the Saints to beat the Falcons in their Week 1 matchup. (0:35)

New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas, listed as questionable for the Sunday game in Atlanta because of a hamstring injury, is expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Falcons wide receiver Drake London, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is also expected to play, a source said.

Thomas missed much of 2020 and all of last season because of complications related to left ankle surgery. He practiced for the first time in more than a year when camp opened in late July but was sidelined about three weeks later with the hamstring injury.

"I'm itching very much [to play]. I think it's kind of obvious," Thomas said Wednesday. "But I don't want to get too excited. It's still a couple days."

The 29-year-old Thomas had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, his last healthy season.