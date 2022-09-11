Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is unlikely to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a calf injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watt, 33, is listed as questionable. According to a source, the Cardinals want to be safe and smart with Watt with 16 games ahead this season.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt missed the last 10 games of the 2021 regular season with a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and a separated shoulder. He returned for Arizona's wild-card playoff game, a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Watt missed a portion of camp this offseason after testing positive for COVID-19.