Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, who was shot twice in his leg during an attempted robbery, has a realistic chance of returning in Week 5, team sources told ESPN.

Without Robinson for Sunday's season opener, Washington will rely on Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams at the running back position against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the Commanders are encouraged about Robinson's progress and does not expect him to miss much more time.

Washington also has another positive injury development. Former first-round pick Chase Young, who tore his ACL and MCL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November, is on a similar but slightly slower timeline to Robinson.

Robinson is on the Non-Football Injury list, which makes him ineligible to play the first four weeks of the season, but his progress already has been tangible. The third-round draft pick is off crutches, and the Commanders plan to have him pick up his conditioning level this week, outside on grass, a first for Robinson since he was shot.

Robinson was shot twice on Aug. 28 in Washington, D.C. in what the police report described as an aggravated assault. He underwent surgery the following day and suffered no structural damage.

Young was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list last month, making him ineligible the first four weeks of the season.

Young has been conservatively projected to rejoin the Commanders later this season, but one source said this weekend that the talented defensive end will be back much sooner. Young soon will have his knee re-evaluated by Dr. James Andrews, but the team believes he will be back well before the season's midway mark.

Young already has been performing in defensive line drills, running through hoops, changing direction and boosting the team's hopes that he will be back shortly after Robinson.