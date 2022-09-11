Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, listed as questionable for Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys due to last season's knee injury, is expected to play, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

That said, Tampa could remain cautious and slightly limit his reps in the game due to the injury, a source told Schefter.

Godwin suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in Week 15 last season against the New Orleans Saints and underwent surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews to repair the ligaments Jan. 3. He returned to practice with his teammates Aug. 5, which included purely individual drills. He began participating in some 7-on-7 work Aug. 16 and 11-on-11 work Aug. 22.

Godwin finished with a career-best 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season.

The 26-year-old receiver signed a new contract, which includes $40 million guaranteed, shortly after the Bucs placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year.

ESPN's Jenna Laine and The Associated Press contributed to this report.