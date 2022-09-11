Marcus Spears struggles to pick a winner, but explains why he believes the Chargers offense might give them an edge over the Raiders defense. (1:11)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has become the third NFL player to have a card sell for at least $1 million, with two such sales this past week.

A Herbert rookie card -- his 2020 Panini National Treasures Platinum NFL Shield autographed card, numbered 1-of-1 -- sold Saturday night for $1.8 million with buyer's premium via collectables marketplace Goldin.

The card was consigned to Goldin by high-rolling collector Shyne150 (whose name is Matt Allen) and was graded an 8.5 by Beckett Grading Services with a 10 autograph grade.

A 2020 Panini Prizm Black Finite Herbert rookie card, also numbered 1-of-1, sold for $1.1 million earlier in the week. The card was graded a 9 by Beckett Grading Services and was pulled recently by Vortex Sports Cards, acquired by Boston Sports Cards & Co., and sold to a trio of buyers that included high-end collector Jack Elman.

The only other NFL players whose cards have sold for at least $1 million are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Mahomes' 2017 version (with a non-platinum NFL shield) sold in July 2021 for $4.3 million -- the most ever for an NFL card.

Herbert's popularity with collectors has been ascendant of late.

According to eBay, Herbert's collectable sales increased 325% from August 2021 to this August. From June 1 through the end of August, Herbert jerseys, autographed collectibles, and trading card sales increased by 163%, 37% and 36%, respectively.

From May 1 to July 31, searches for Herbert trading cards on eBay skyrocketed by 2,364%.

Brady, Mahomes and Herbert -- in that order -- have the most passing yards since 2020. Brady leads the way with 9,949, followed by Mahomes with 9,579 and Herbert with 9,350. They are also three of five quarterbacks to throw at least 69 touchdowns in that span.