James Bradberry picks off Detroit Lions Jared Goff, returns it 27 yards for TD in his Philadelphia Eagles debut

DETROIT -- Cornerback James Bradberry made a splash in his first game with the Philadelphia Eagles, coming up with a pick-six in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions.

On 2nd-and-16 from the Detroit 19-yard line, Jared Goff attempted a pass down the left side that was deflected by linebacker Kyzir White -- also making his Philadelphia debut -- into the hands of Bradberry, who returned it 27 yards to paydirt, extending the Eagles' lead to 21-7.

The Eagles signed Bradberry to a one-year, $10 million contract in May, pairing him with Darius Slay. The hope was that they would form one of the better cornerback duos in the league. So far, so good.

Bradberry, 29, played the first six years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. This was his 16th career interception.