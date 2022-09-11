CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Minkah Fitzpatrick didn't waste any time making a splash play.
The Pittsburgh Steelers safety jumped the route on Joe Burrow's first pass attempt of the season, intercepting a ball intended for Tyler Boyd. He ran it back 31 yards for the first Steelers touchdown of the season and an early 7-0 Steelers lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter.
MINKAH FOR SIX. #HereWeGo— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
📺: #PITvsCIN on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pHwdeoOMZE pic.twitter.com/wsUmMhqg8B