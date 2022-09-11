        <
        >

          Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick scores TD on pick-six

          1:23 PM ET
          • Brooke PryorESPN Staff Writer
          CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Minkah Fitzpatrick didn't waste any time making a splash play.

          The Pittsburgh Steelers safety jumped the route on Joe Burrow's first pass attempt of the season, intercepting a ball intended for Tyler Boyd. He ran it back 31 yards for the first Steelers touchdown of the season and an early 7-0 Steelers lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter.