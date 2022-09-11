Randy Moss interviews Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and details why they all work together so well. (3:44)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a concussion.

Higgins left the game in the second quarter after he was hit following a 9-yard completion. The collision with multiple Steelers jarred Higgins' helmet loose and he was slow to get up and return to the sideline.

After a brief evaluation in the team's injury tent, he was taken to the locker room. He was officially declared out at halftime.

Higgins' injury added to Cincinnati's woes in their first game since Super Bowl LVI. The reigning AFC champions committed four turnovers in the opening half. Quarterback Joe Burrow was intercepted three times and also lost a fumble. Pittsburgh capitalized on those mistakes to take a 17-6 lead at halftime.