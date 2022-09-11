Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown score TDs 2 minutes apart for Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears

DETROIT -- Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown scored touchdowns 2 minutes and 14 seconds apart for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, respectively, on Sunday.

Amon-Ra, a second-year receiver for the Lions, caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff at 4:09 in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. The score happened at 3:19:50 p.m. ET.

Amon-Ra now has a receiving touchdown in five straight games, which is the longest streak by a Lions player since Calvin Johnson in 2011. Johnson also had five straight.

Today's weather forecast: 100% chance of sun in the end zone #PHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/eGWb3WCHVX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022

His older brother Equanimeous -- a receiver for the Bears -- was on the receiving end of an 18-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields at 12:45 in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. The score happened at 3:22:04 p.m. ET.

The siblings faced each other twice last season as NFC North division rivals, when Equanimeous played in Green Bay.