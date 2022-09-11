LANDOVER, Md. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travon Walker displayed some of the serious skill in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders on Sunday that made him the first overall pick.

The outside linebacker read a screen pass, cut his pass rush short and jumped in front of quarterback Carson Wentz's pass to running back Antonio Gibson. Walker had been engaged with left tackle Charles Leno Jr. but moved to his left and extended his arms to snag the ball out of the air for an interception. He then stiff-armed tight end John Bates and got to the Commanders' 11-yard line before Wentz went low to tackle him. The Jaguars scored a touchdown on a James Robinson run on the next play.

The Commanders had lost the momentum and then the lead and needed a big play. And Wentz and receiver Terry McLaurin delivered. With 9 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the game, Wentz dropped back from the Jaguars' 49-yard line and had time to look left, pump fake and throw back down the right sideline to McLaurin -- who caught the ball in stride around the 5-yard line.

It was Wentz's third touchdown pass, and it came after the previous two drives ended with interceptions, costing Washington the lead. A failed 2-point conversion after McLaurin's catch left Washington behind 22-20. It was only the second catch of the day for McLaurin.