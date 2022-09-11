Cade York drills 58-yard FG to win it for the Browns (0:30)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Baker Mayfield didn't get his revenge against the Cleveland Browns, but he came close.

After looking dreadful for almost three quarters, Mayfield led the Carolina Panthers to 17 fourth-quarter points and the lead before the Browns spoiled his revenge party with a 58-yard field goal by rookie kicker Cade York with eight seconds left.

The 26-24 loss left Mayfield 0-4 in NFL openers, including 0-3 with the Browns.

Mayfield was 10-for-19 passing for 101 yards with four balls tipped at the line of scrimmage, an interception and two sacks in the first half. He also muffed a snap in the shotgun.