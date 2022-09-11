Mike Reiss reports on Patriots QB Mac Jones' back injury in the team's loss to the Dolphins in Week 1. (0:58)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury in Sunday's season-opening 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins and required X-rays on it after the game.

The team canceled his scheduled news conference.

Jones finished 21-of-30 for 213 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice, taking a big hit in the second quarter on a blindside blitz on which he fumbled the ball and the Dolphins returned it for a touchdown.

After the game, Jones walked under his own power to the X-ray room, flanked by Patriots security personnel.

He spent about five minutes in the room before walking back to the team's locker room. Shortly thereafter, a Patriots media official announced that Jones wouldn't be holding his news conference, announcing that he had a back injury.

Jones, who is backed up by veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe, played the entire game.

Coach Bill Belichick said he was unaware if Jones was injured, because he hadn't been in the training room. Asked about Jones' performance, he said: "There weren't a lot of incomplete passes."

The Patriots visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18.