GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Safety Justin Reid was forced into duty as a kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs after they lost Harrison Butker to an injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Reid made the extra point after the first Chiefs touchdown but missed wide right on the second. Butker, who appeared to injure his left ankle on the opening kickoff, returned just before halftime to make a 54-yard field goal.

Reid made a PAT for the Chiefs during the preseason and a 65-yard field goal during training camp.