          Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert fires 23-yard TD pass to DeAndre Carter vs. Las Vegas Raiders

          6:00 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert capitalized on an interception by teammate Drue Tranquill on Sunday in taking a lead over the Las Vegas Raiders.

          On a second-and-two from the Raiders' 23 with 40 seconds remaining in the half, Herbert threw a dart, perfectly placed between two Raiders' defenders, to receiver DeAndre Carter for a touchdown.

          The Chargers took a 17-3 lead into halftime.

          Herbert was 5-of-5 for 139 yards and a touchdown on throws traveling more than 10 yards downfield in the first half.