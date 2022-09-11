INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert capitalized on an interception by teammate Drue Tranquill on Sunday in taking a lead over the Las Vegas Raiders.
On a second-and-two from the Raiders' 23 with 40 seconds remaining in the half, Herbert threw a dart, perfectly placed between two Raiders' defenders, to receiver DeAndre Carter for a touchdown.
A DART from Justin Herbert to extend the @Chargers lead. #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
The Chargers took a 17-3 lead into halftime.
Herbert was 5-of-5 for 139 yards and a touchdown on throws traveling more than 10 yards downfield in the first half.