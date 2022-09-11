Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ja'Wuan James is out for the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon for the second time in 16 months.

James, who was playing in his first game in three years, was injured in the second quarter of the Ravens' 24-9 win at the New York Jets. He got pushed back by rookie Micheal Clemons and was carted off the field.

This represents more missed time for James, who opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 and then missed all of last season after tearing his left Achilles in May 2021. James is in the final year of his two-year, $4.575 million deal.

"It's a little bit of a different tear; it's off the bone," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's game. "It's not the one that is mid-tendon. He says he's in a way better place than he was last time, and he's determined to come back in time."

James was filling in for Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was inactive with a left ankle injury. It's unknown whether Stanley, who has practiced only three times since being activated off the physically unable to perform list, will be ready for Baltimore's game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Patrick Mekari, the team's No. 3 left tackle, protected Lamar Jackson's blind side for the entire second half.

Jackson showed he was not distracted by the lack of a contract extension. Two days after negotiations were tabled until after the season, Jackson threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

With the victory, Jackson became the fifth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win at least 38 of his first 50 starts. Jackson trails only Patrick Mahomes and Ken Stabler, both of whom won 40 of their first 50 starts.

"Lamar played outstanding," Harbaugh said. "He played a patient, veteran quarterback game. He was in control of everything."