INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Receiver Keenan Allen left the Los Angeles Chargers' 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Allen suffered the injury in the first half and was ruled out following halftime with the Bolts ahead 17-3.

In the first half, Allen caught four passes for 66 yards, including a 42-yard reception that helped set up a touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Chargers a 10-3 lead.

Quarterback Justin Herbert also has at his disposal receivers Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter, running back Austin Ekeler and tight ends Gerald Everett and Tre' McKitty.