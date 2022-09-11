Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns and 360 yards in the Chiefs' 44-21 win vs. the Cardinals. (1:38)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won't miss Tyreek Hill at all if Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals is any indication.

Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' 44-15 win. It was the Chiefs' eighth straight season-opening win.

Mahomes has delivered at least three touchdown passes in the last five season openers. He became the Chiefs starter in 2018.

Mahomes spread the ball to nine different receivers. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught two touchdown passes with tight ends Travis Kelce and Jody Fortson and wide receiver Mecole Hardman each getting one.

Mahomes now has eight career games with five or more touchdown passes. No other quarterback has more than three such games in that span. Five of those games have come on the road, tying an NFL record held by Peyton Manning and Dan Marino.

All of his touchdown passes against the Cardinals came against the blitz, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He is the second passer to throw five TDs against the blitz in a game since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2007. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers had five in a 2012 game against the Houston Texans.