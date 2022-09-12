PHILADELPHIA -- An MRI revealed that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday's 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions, coach Nick Sirianni announced Monday.

"Obviously that's a big blow for us," Sirianni said. "I love the way that Derek Barnett comes to work each day and plays with grittiness and toughness ... I'm a huge Derek Barnett fan and he'll be missed."

Barnett was hurt midway through the third quarter, collapsing to the ground during a pass rush up the right side. After being examined by trainers, he walked off under his own power. He was listed as questionable to return but never did.

The injury is a blow to the Eagles' defensive line depth. Second-year player Tarron Jackson, who was inactive Sunday, is expected to assume a larger role behind veterans Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat.

The Eagles re-signed Barnett to a one-year deal this offseason. A first-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2017, he has 21.5 career sacks over five-plus seasons.