ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday that left tackle Donovan Smith has a hyperextended right elbow and his availability will be dictated by his pain tolerance level.

Bowles also said he does not believe Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin's hamstring injury -- which he suffered in the second quarter -- is "as serious as we thought it was."

It was Godwin's first game back since recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, which he suffered Dec. 19 last season, and undergoing surgery Jan. 3.

"It all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heals," Bowles said of Godwin. "But hopefully we'll have him back sooner rather than later."

Smith left the 19-3 Bucs victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter following a Micah Parsons sack and did not return.

"He's pretty sore right now," Bowles said of Smith, the Bucs' starting left tackle in his eighth season. "We'll monitor him during the week."

Bowles said it is possible that Smith can play this week.

"We'll see how he feels, yeah," Bowles said.

The Bucs face the Saints on the road this week and have not had a regular-season win at New Orleans since Sept. 9, 2018.

The Saints' defense has largely dictated the outcome of recent games against the Bucs, with New Orleans delivering a 9-0 shutout in Tampa last season.