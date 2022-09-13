SEATTLE -- Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off in the second quarter of Monday night's 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos with what coach Pete Carroll deemed a serious injury to his left quadriceps tendon.

Adams was hurt after blitzing former teammate Russell Wilson early in the second quarter, delivering pressure and a hit that helped force a third-down incompletion. Adams limped off in obvious pain. After being examined in the medical tent, he was helped onto an injury cart. Adams was visibly upset, at one point appearing to burst out in frustration, as he was driven into the locker room and did not return.

"His quadricep tendon I think got damaged some tonight," Carroll said. "He got hurt. So it's a serious injury."

Adams missed a combined nine games over his first two seasons with the Seahawks, including the final five last year after he suffered another torn shoulder labrum that required surgery. He missed time early in training camp this summer after rebreaking the middle finger on his left hand, another injury he has dealt with in the past.

Adams and the Seahawks were hoping that Seattle's new defense -- with its emphasis on split-safety looks -- would put him in position for a bounce-back season. He set the NFL's single-season sack record for a defensive back with 9.5 in 2020, then was held without a sack in 12 games last year before his season-ending shoulder injury.

Speaking last week for the first time since his latest finger injury, Adams said Seattle's new defense puts him "in position to make plays."

"I'm back in my element, man," he said. "I feel like I'm back playing defense."

The Seahawks acquired Adams from the New York Jets in 2020 for a package that included first-round picks in 2021 and '22. They signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension last summer that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety.