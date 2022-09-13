Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin break down the Cowboys' loss and disagree about where they go from here. (1:51)

'The season is over!' Stephen A. revels in Cowboys' defeat (1:51)

The Dallas Cowboys will not put Dak Prescott on injured reserve, according to owner Jerry Jones, who thinks the star quarterback "has a real chance" to return within four games.

Jones updated Prescott's status during an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, one day after Prescott underwent right thumb surgery.

Sources told ESPN that Prescott initially was expected to miss six to eight weeks, but Jones was more optimistic Tuesday.

"Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick," he said.

The Cowboys, coming off a disappointing home loss to the Buccaneers in their season opener, host the defending AFC champion Bengals in Week 2 before facing the Giants in Week 3, the Commanders in Week 4 and the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 5.

Prescott would have to miss a minimum of four games if he was placed on IR. The initial six-week minimum timeline for his expected recovery would have Prescott returning on Oct. 30 against the Bears at the earliest, with a more likely comeback on Nov. 13 against the Packers in Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field. The Cowboys have a Week 9 bye.

Prescott suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's 19-3 loss after his throwing hand twice hit the hand of linebacker Shaq Barrett.