Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris confirmed on Tuesday that a foot injury that kept him from finishing Sunday's game won't keep him out this week against the New England Patriots.

Harris told SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio that "I'm good" when asked about his foot injury and said "the plan" was for him to play in the Steelers' home opener Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2.

A source had told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday that tests on Harris' foot came back negative.

Harris suffered his foot injury in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals as the Steelers attempted to run out the clock, and he limped off the field and didn't return for the overtime period, where the Steelers eventually emerged with a 23-20 victory. Harris rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries before his injury on Sunday, after earning a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie year last season when he rushed for 1,200 yards, had 74 receptions and scored 10 total touchdowns.

Harris was dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp, but he said last week he was healthy.

"The plan is I should be ready to play. I should be back practicing. Today's our off day, so it's good that we got today off just to let it heal for another day and just be ready to go this weekend," Harris said in the radio interview.

He added: "I'll be back at practice this week. And then I will be playing this weekend."

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.