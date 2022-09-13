Mina Kimes breaks down how the Chargers will adjust without Keenan Allen. (0:56)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will "probably" miss the team's game Thursday night in Kansas City Chiefs, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Allen left the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half with a hamstring injury.

While Allen left the door open slightly for him to play following Sunday's win, the short week doesn't work in his favor and the team doesn't want him to aggravate the injury.

An MRI did not reveal any major damage, a source told Fowler.