CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns will have a new midfield logo this season, and it's an elf. "Brownie the Elf" is an original franchise logo from the 1940s. Browns fans voted on the elf over three other midfield options, including two Browns helmets designs and an alternative version of Brownie.

"We're super excited about the new midfield logo," said JW Johnson, Browns executive vice president and partner. "We really wanted to engage our fans in the process ... We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo."

This will be the first time since 2016 that the Browns have a new midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"We love the helmet logo, but Brownie has been around for a long time," Johnson said. "I think people enjoy him, and we haven't really showcased him as much as we'd like to. Between myself and (Browns senior vice president of marketing and media) Brent Rossi, we decided that we should bring him back. It's been well-received."

would you just look at it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/shcR27n0um — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

The Browns will unveil the elf Sunday in their home opener against the New York Jets.