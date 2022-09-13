Stephen A. Smith lays out why Andy Reid and the Chiefs "coached rings" around the Cardinals in Week 1. (1:44)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona for injuries to two key Kansas City Chiefs players in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

The Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hamstring injury. An ankle injury to kicker Harrison Butker forced the Chiefs to use a safety, Justin Reid, to kick two extra points and to kickoff.

"They resodded it, which is a good thing because they practice in there," Reid said of the field at Arizona's State Farm Stadium. "But it was a little bit loose. That's what happens sometimes when you resod, is it's loose.

"It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury ... The turf picked up and I would tell you that that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I would tell you that, too. So it's not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape."

The Chiefs placed McDuffie on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium and at least three more games after that.

Butker appears unlikely to play against the Chargers. The Chiefs said he would not work in the team's only full practice of the week on Tuesday.

The Chiefs signed kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad this week, and he could be promoted to the active roster in time for Thursday's game.