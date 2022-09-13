DETROIT -- If the betting odds hold, the Detroit Lions could be in unfamiliar territory heading into Sunday's home game against the Washington Commanders.

After playing in 24 consecutive games as an underdog, the longest active streak in the NFL, the Lions are currently 2 1/2-point favorites against the Commanders, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The Lions' streak is the team's longest in the Super Bowl era.

The last time Detroit was favored was Nov. 22, 2020, when the team was a 1-point favorite on the road against quarterback PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers. The Lions went on to lose 20-0.

The New York Giants hold the second-longest active streak as an underdog at 15 straight games. They are currently 2 1/2-point favorites for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Detroit (0-1) is looking to redeem itself after a 38-35 loss to Philadelphia in the season opener. The Lions have won five of their past six games against Washington.