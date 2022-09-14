Mike Greenberg gets agitated at the thought of Robert Saleh upset at people mocking the Jets. (2:01)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York fans chanted Mike White's name during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Ravens, but the Jets aren't planning a quarterback change for Week 2.

Veteran Joe Flacco, who replaced injured Zach Wilson, will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN.

Jets coach Robert Saleh indicated Monday that Flacco would "likely" start the game, but he created some doubt by saying all positions were under review. A source said the Jets never seriously considered benching Flacco for the popular White, who became a fan favorite with a 405-yard passing performance last season in an upset of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flacco, 37, struggled against the Ravens, as the Jets didn't score a touchdown until the final minute of the game. His lack of mobility was glaring, as he was sacked three times, hit 11 times and pressured 19 times, according to Next Gen Stats data.

Flacco completed 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In fairness, the run-pass balance was out of line, as the Jets called 62 pass plays out of 79 total plays. The former Super Bowl MVP also played behind a reshuffled offensive line, with George Fant returning to left tackle and rookie Max Mitchell starting at right tackle. Those changes were made last week due to a shoulder injury to left tackle Duane Brown, who was placed on injured reserve.

Wilson, who had arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 16, is expected to miss at least two more games. He's still not practicing but will do some light individual drills this week.