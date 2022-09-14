EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed Wednesday morning and will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, coach Brian Daboll said.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick last year out of UCF, was on the field for 57 of 60 defensive snaps in Sunday's 21-20 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans.

"He'll be out for the game," Daboll said Wednesday. "We wish him well. Full recovery. So that's that."

There was no timetable for Robinson's return.

"I don't know. I had a cousin who had it [appendicitis]. I can't tell you how long. I don't know if anybody can really tell you how long," Daboll said. "Just wish him well. Took care of it as soon as we could. Next-man-up mentality."

With Robinson's surprise absence, the Giants (1-0) keep getting thinner on defense. Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari missed the opener and were again limited at Wednesday's practice. Thibodeaux was seen running on a side field for the first time since spraining an MCL three-plus weeks ago, but he still has a ways to go to return to the field.

Cornerback is a spot the Giants have been trying to address for weeks. They claimed two corners and three defensive backs off waivers after final cuts.

Those two cornerbacks -- Justin Layne and Nick McCloud -- are in the running to fill Robinson's spot opposite Adoree Jackson. McCloud, however, also missed practice because of injury.

Veteran Fabian Moreau, who started 16 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons, also is an option after being signed to the practice squad last week. So, too, are Zyon Gilbert (practice squad) and third-round draft pick Cor'Dale Flott.

They all will be in an open competition this week for Robinson's starting spot. The winner gets a matchup with Carolina wide receivers DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson.

Meanwhile, rookie slot wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who left Sunday's game in the first half because of a knee injury, had a brace on his right knee Wednesday as he worked on the side with a trainer. He did not appear to be doing any running.

Daboll said he is "day-to-day," although it appears he will miss some time.