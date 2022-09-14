Could the Chiefs' offense be more dangerous without Tyreek Hill? (1:47)

Could the Chiefs' offense be more dangerous without Tyreek Hill? (1:47)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will not play in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of an ankle injury.

The Chargers, meanwhile, will be without starting wide receiver Keenan Allen, who suffered a hamstring injury in Los Angeles' Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs listed Butker as out -- as did the Chargers with Allen and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) -- for the game on their final injury report of the week.

The Chiefs this week signed former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad, and he could be elevated to their active roster in time for Thursday night's game. Ammedola, who kicked for the Chiefs during their only practice session of the week on Tuesday, made 13 of 19 field goals for the Jets last season.

Butker injured his left ankle on a kickoff during Sunday's win against the Cardinals in Arizona. Coach Andy Reid blamed the injuries to Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie on what he said was loose turf on the recently re-sodded field in Arizona.

McDuffie was placed on injured reserve this because of a hamstring injury.

After his injury, Butker made three PATs and a 54-yard field goal. Safety Justin Reid handled kickoffs and went 1-of-2 on PATs.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley had said Tuesday that it wasn't "looking great" that Allen, who has been selected to five Pro Bowls in his career, would be able to play on Thursday night. Allen had four catches for 66 yards before departing in the first half on Sunday because of his injury.

With Allen out, expect receivers Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Jalen Guyton to see increased opportunity.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.