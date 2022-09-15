ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift missed his second consecutive practice Thursday because of an ankle issue, but he told ESPN that he'll "most definitely" be ready to play against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

"I'm all right," Swift said.

Swift, who rushed for a career-best 144 yards on 15 attempts in Week 1, has a chance to join Billy Sims (1980) and Barry Sanders (1996) as the only Lions players with 100 rushing yards in each of the team's first two games.

"It was cool," Swift told ESPN. "I think they did a good job of getting me and 30 [Jamaal Williams] involved."

Swift rolled an ankle during the first half of Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, but he stayed in the game.

"Everyone knows, players and coaches, when the ball is in his hands, it's usually a good thing for us," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said.

The Lions are currently 1½-point favorites against the Commanders. It's the first time that the team has been favored in a game since Nov. 22, 2020, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Swift said he's often contacted by fantasy football players about his game-time status, but he said he doesn't "pay no mind to it," as the Lions are trying to avoid an 0-2 start for the third straight year and the fourth time in the past five seasons.

"We've got to find a way to finish," Swift told ESPN. "Coming off the last game, we've got to find a way to build off the things we did well and fix the little mistakes that we did make and not let it happen again throughout the season. Just build on what we did well for Week 2."