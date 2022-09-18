Cowboys fan Scooter Magruder tries to convince himself the season will be OK even though Dak Prescott is out. (1:39)

Week 2 of the NFL's 2022 regular season is here, and the stars are looking stylish on their way to the games.

On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hosted Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders. It was a thrilling prelude to Sunday's action, with the Chiefs pulling out a 27-24 victory.

Now, we turn our attention to Sunday, which features plenty of exciting matchups -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to solve the puzzle that has eluded them in recent years: the New Orleans Saints' defense.

We also have a double-header on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to avenge last year's last-second loss to the Tennessee Titans in the early game, while the Philadelphia Eagles will try to stop Minnesota Vikings standout WR Justin Jefferson from repeating his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1.

But enough about the matchups. Let's get to the fits.

Sunday's best

QB1 in the 🏡 pic.twitter.com/LFGtEvuGQ1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

Classy fall vibes 🍂 pic.twitter.com/anppMpGbRP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 18, 2022

Clocked in 💼 pic.twitter.com/gZ6xaopfzO — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 18, 2022

Thursday Night Football

Mahomes opted for a casual look with sunglasses and distressed jeans ahead of Thursday's AFC West battle. Tight end Travis Kelce went for a stark white shirt with patterns across the chest and arms. Chargers wideout Mike Williams rocked a puffy black vest over a white T-shirt and jeans.

Primetime Patrick 😎 pic.twitter.com/b8gFzSbbhd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022

lock in, mike dub. pic.twitter.com/nX3Dfa9MRC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 15, 2022

All business 💼 pic.twitter.com/59tT7q5ei9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022