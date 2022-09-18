Week 2 of the NFL's 2022 regular season is here, and the stars are looking stylish on their way to the games.
On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hosted Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders. It was a thrilling prelude to Sunday's action, with the Chiefs pulling out a 27-24 victory.
Now, we turn our attention to Sunday, which features plenty of exciting matchups -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to solve the puzzle that has eluded them in recent years: the New Orleans Saints' defense.
We also have a double-header on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to avenge last year's last-second loss to the Tennessee Titans in the early game, while the Philadelphia Eagles will try to stop Minnesota Vikings standout WR Justin Jefferson from repeating his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1.
But enough about the matchups. Let's get to the fits.
Sunday's best
QB1 in the 🏡 pic.twitter.com/LFGtEvuGQ1— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Classy fall vibes 🍂 pic.twitter.com/anppMpGbRP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 18, 2022
#TomBrady is in the building pic.twitter.com/DdN3YjCSD9— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 18, 2022
Clocked in 💼 pic.twitter.com/gZ6xaopfzO— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 18, 2022
#Saints Sunday Swag. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5d5myhcSpR— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 18, 2022
Clocking in. @Tua #FinsUp x #MIAvsBAL pic.twitter.com/Iqoemjn9we— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 18, 2022
Thursday Night Football
Mahomes opted for a casual look with sunglasses and distressed jeans ahead of Thursday's AFC West battle. Tight end Travis Kelce went for a stark white shirt with patterns across the chest and arms. Chargers wideout Mike Williams rocked a puffy black vest over a white T-shirt and jeans.
Primetime Patrick 😎 pic.twitter.com/b8gFzSbbhd— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022
lock in, mike dub. pic.twitter.com/nX3Dfa9MRC— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 15, 2022
All business 💼 pic.twitter.com/59tT7q5ei9— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022
fitted 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/8oEm3UR9K3— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 15, 2022
stales + herbo in the building 🔒 pic.twitter.com/87HH8O5lbL— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 15, 2022