          Patrick Mahomes' side-arm pass to Jerick McKinnon gets Chiefs on the board against Chargers

          9:07 PM ET
          The Kansas City Chiefs' first touchdown of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers came after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was flushed from the pocket. He scrambled to his right and threw sidearm to running back Jerick McKinnon, who found his way into the end zone to complete the 9-yard touchdown play. The play allowed the Chiefs to cut their deficit to 10-7 in the second quarter.