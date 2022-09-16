The Kansas City Chiefs' first touchdown of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers came after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was flushed from the pocket. He scrambled to his right and threw sidearm to running back Jerick McKinnon, who found his way into the end zone to complete the 9-yard touchdown play. The play allowed the Chiefs to cut their deficit to 10-7 in the second quarter.
🚨 SIDEARM TOUCHDOWN 🚨@PatrickMahomes x @JetMckinnon1 pic.twitter.com/aP0TdtmSxE— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2022