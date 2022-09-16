Justin Herbert exits to the sideline after taking a big hit to the ribs late in the fourth quarter. (0:26)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Twenty minutes after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert exited the locker room with medical staff and walked -- with a look of discomfort on his face -- to the X-ray room.

With 5:09 remaining in Thursday night's 27-24 loss, Herbert took a hit from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna that left him lying on the field for an extended period. He missed one play before returning, and then was immediately crushed between Chiefs pass-rushers Frank Clark and George Karlaftis but remained in the game.

Herbert did not speak to reporters afterward, with a Chargers spokesperson saying he would not be available and citing a rib injury.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley initially downplayed any potential injury, saying, "It was just a tough NFL game and he took some big hits."

Asked whether he felt concerned about Herbert going forward, Staley said, "No. Because he's Justin Herbert."

But Staley later said the Chargers likely will learn more Friday about the nature of any injury to Herbert.

Herbert, who had won his first two games at Arrowhead Stadium, finished with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he also threw an interception that led to the Chiefs' first lead of the night and energized the packed crowd.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.