Although Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith haven't been ruled out for Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints, coach Todd Bowles says that it is unlikely Godwin will play and that Smith faces tough odds.

"Donovan will be close. It will be hard for him to make it, but we'll see," Bowles told reporters Friday. "Rest of the guys, we'll see on Sunday."

Neither player practiced this week.

Godwin suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys -- his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the Saints in Week 15 last year.

"He's in play by a small margin, but we'll see Sunday," Bowles said, "but if I had to guess, I'd say he wouldn't."

Smith suffered a hyperextended right elbow against the Cowboys, leaving the game in the second quarter and not returning. Backup swing tackle Josh Wells, who has been practicing in Smith's spot all week, would get the start if Smith cannot go and misses a start for just the third time in 112 career games.

The Buccaneers haven't won in New Orleans in the regular season since Dec. 31, 2017. In their seven consecutive regular-season losses to the Saints, they have been outscored 210-108. The Buccaneers' lone win in that span came during the 2020 postseason, when they defeated the Saints 30-20 in the NFC divisional playoff.