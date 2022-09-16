METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is officially questionable to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kamara left last week's game against the Falcons with a rib injury. Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday he thought Kamara was "going to be fine," and Kamara was able to practice in a limited basis Wednesday.

Kamara was downgraded to a non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday. He was present during the stretching portion of practice Thursday but left afterward and was not seen at the open portion of practice Friday.

Allen said Kamara did not have a setback Wednesday but he did not elaborate on the running back's game status.

Kamara's backup, Mark Ingram, is also questionable to play with an ankle issue but was able to participate in practice all week. The Saints also recently signed Latavius Murray to the practice squad. Murray was with the Saints during the 2019-20 seasons.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is also questionable with a back injury he sustained against the Falcons. Winston briefly went to the injury tent but played the entire game and has practiced all week on a limited basis.

Winston, who tore his ACL less than a year ago, said Wednesday he was "healthy and ready to rock" ahead of the game against his former team.