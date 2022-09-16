ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Injuries continue to hit the Detroit Lions hard entering Week 2 as starting center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Washington.

The 2020 Pro Bowler underwent season-ending toe surgery last season, missing all but four games, but did play in the 2022 season opener against Philadelphia while pushing through his groin injury. Starting guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai also recently had back surgery after being injured in the preseason, while guard Jonah Jackson (finger) is questionable for this week's contest after missing back-to-back practices.

Detroit's offensive line, which includes three former first-round draft picks, was projected to be one of the strong points of the roster, but the starting five never played together in 2021 because of injuries, and the trend continues.

"Yeah, I just think you -- it changes what we do a little bit," Lions coach Dan Campbell said of injuries along the offensive line. "Just the style at which we need to play, and you just -- you will have to shift the burden a little bit, other places of the load to other places on our team, which is OK. It's what we got to do. It's what we're charged with."

Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back) are also questionable against the Commanders.