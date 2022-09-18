        <
          Source: San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (groin) expected out vs. Seattle Seahawks

          12:52 AM ET
          San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Kittle, 28, is listed as questionable due to a groin injury, which caused him to sit out the Niners' season-opening 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

          Kittle, who injured the groin in a light practice leading up to the Week 1 game, hasn't played a full season since 2018 because of foot, knee and hamstring injuries.

          A three-time Pro Bowler, he had 71 receptions for 910 yards six touchdowns in 14 games last season.