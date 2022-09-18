New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable due to a rib injury, is not expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But the Saints (1-0) have better news elsewhere on offense. New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, is expected to play, and running back Mark Ingram, listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, is also expected to be ready to play, a source told Schefter.

Winston was sharp for New Orleans in Week 1, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, though he did get off to a slow start. The veteran was sacked four times and he threw for just 24 yards in the first half, before the Saints rallied.

Kamara and Ingram combined for 13 carries and 61 yards in the win. Kamara also had three receptions.

Last season, the Saints won both games against their division rivals, posting a 36-27 victory at home Oct. 31, and a 9-0 shutout in Tampa on Dec. 19.