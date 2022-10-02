Carolina Panthers get pick-six off Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray pass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - For the second straight week, linebacker Frankie Luvu was involved in a turnover turned into a touchdown for the Carolina Panthers.

Luvu picked off a pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray with 12:13 left in the first half Sunday and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown to give Carolina a 7-0 lead.

Last week, Luvu forced a first-half fumble that defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. picked up and returned for a touchdown in a 22-14 victory over New Orleans that help snap a nine-game losing streak.

This is the first time since Weeks 9 and 10 in 2005 that the Panthers have scored a defensive touchdown in consecutive games within a season. It was their first pick-six since safety Kurt Coleman had one in 2016 at Atlanta.

Luvu also had a big play before the interception, throwing Murray for a loss 3-yard on a designed quarterback run.