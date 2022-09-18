PITTSBURGH -- The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers mostly slogged through the first half Sunday with both offenses struggling, before Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and receiver Nelson Agholor sent the Patriots into the locker room on a high note with a 44-yard touchdown connection with 22 seconds remaining.

It was a "wow" play in a first half mostly void of them, capping off the Patriots' eight-play, 74-yard drive that covered 2 minutes, 46 seconds.

The touchdown gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead at halftime.

On the third-and-3 play, Jones threw toward a streaking Agholor deep down the right side, despite Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon being there with tight coverage.

Agholor came down with the tight-window catch, reaching over Witherspoon on a play that seems destined for ESPN's "You got Mossed" segment. Agholor caught it at around the 7-yard line, and with no one behind him, raced into the end zone untouched -- leaping over the goal line and then flipping the football into the air as part of his celebration.

The play had a completion probability of 26.2%, the third-lowest completion probability on a Mac Jones TD in his career.