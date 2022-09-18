Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift falls, gets up, then jukes out Washington Commanders' defense for 22-yard TD

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift elicited memories of another franchise great, Barry Sanders, after a 22-yard touchdown reception with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Swift regained his balance after falling to the ground while making a short catch from quarterback Jared Goff and ran into the end zone, juking multiple defenders along the way.

In the opening quarter, Swift also broke free for a 50-yard gain.

Swift was originally listed as questionable to play because of an ankle injury and had missed two practices this week, but he got the start Sunday.