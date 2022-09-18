Tua Tagovailoa fires a strike to Jaylen Waddle to give the Dolphins a 42-38 lead late in the fourth quarter. (0:19)

Jaylen Waddle hauls in the clutch TD to give the Dolphins the lead (0:19)

BALTIMORE -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set career highs with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in a 42-38 comeback win Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens.

After his team trailed 28-7 at halftime, Tagovailoa threw for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the second half to complete the second-largest comeback in franchise history. He also joined Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks in franchise history with at least 400 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a single game.

His main targets were Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who torched a banged-up Ravens secondary for a combined 361 yards and four touchdowns on 22 catches. The duo's performance marked the second time in franchise history that two receivers each recorded more than 150 yards.

Tagovailoa outperformed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who completed 21 of 29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns, adding another 119 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Until the Dolphins' comeback Sunday, the Ravens had been 53-0 (including postseason games) when leading by 21 or more points over the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.