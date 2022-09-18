Seattle Seahawks get on the board with 85-yard return after blocked field goal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Down 20-0 after one of their worst first halves in recent memory, the Seattle Seahawks needed a big play to have any chance at making a game of it against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

With the 49ers threatening to extend their lead with a short field goal, rookie Tariq Woolen delivered.

The fifth-round pick shot off the right edge and blocked Robbie Gould's kick. Mike Jackson, who's starting again at cornerback opposite Woolen, scooped the ball up in stride and raced 85 yards for a touchdown. It was Seattle's first blocked field goal returned for a touchdown since Week 16 of 2012, which was also against the 49ers.