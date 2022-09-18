DENVER -- As the boos rained down in the Denver Broncos' home opener for a ragged first half by the team's offense, the Broncos also lost two of their front-line players to shoulder injuries before halftime.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a right shoulder injury when he landed awkwardly as he attempted to snare a Russell Wilson pass with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Cornerback Pat Surtain II then left the game with a left shoulder injury early in the second quarter.

Both players will be examined further on Monday and are expected to be sent for MRIs to assess how much time they might miss.

Jeudy's injury impacted an already-thin depth chart at the receiver position. Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp, and KJ Hamler was a game-day inactive Sunday as he returns from hip and knee surgeries last season.

Jeudy, who had four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks this past Monday night, had one catch for 11 yards Sunday.

The Broncos struggled to keep things moving on offense as Wilson was just 6-of-19 passing in the first half.

Surtain's injury also robbed the Broncos of their best coverage player and the cornerback they are most likely to match up on an opponent's best wide receiver. He shadowed DK Metcalf for much of the season opener and was matched up on the Texans' Brandin Cooks early in Sunday's game.

Rookie Damarri Mathis, whom the Broncos selected in the fourth round of this past April's draft, replaced Surtain in Sunday's game.