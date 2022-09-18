The Cleveland Browns drew on their roots by going old-school for their new midfield logo, Brownie the Elf.
Cleveland's star defensive end Myles Garrett was initially uneasy about the change.
"I don't know what to think about that," Garrett said, per ClevelandBrowns.com. "It's original. It's unique. I've always been more of a fan of the dog [logo]. We're the Dawg Pound, and we've got an elf and a helmet."
The team won seven championships (1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1954, 1955) with Brownie the Elf as its logo.
"Seven championships with the elf?" Garrett said when he learned of its history. "If we win an eighth championship with that elf, I might come here with a little elf outfit on."
The bad news is that the Browns' quest for eight might have been slightly put off track with a 31-30 Week 2 loss to the visiting New York Jets.
After the game, the Jets' social media team referenced Will Ferrell's character Buddy the Elf in a tweet, poking fun at Cleveland's new logo.
The Jets were joined by a couple of other squads in the best trolls from Week 2.
Arizona Cardinals 29, Las Vegas Raiders 23
Arizona scored 22 unanswered points to erase a 20-point deficit in their impressive comeback. Their victorious effort was highlighted by a 20-plus-second scramble from Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy Jr.'s 59-yard scoop-and-score touchdown that won it in overtime.
After a game like that, it's understandable that the social team chose a relatively simple troll.
Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Indianapolis Colts 0
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan threw an interception on the opening possession, which set the tone for this game, as the Jaguars secured their eighth regular-season shutout in team history. Coincidentally, the previous two also were against the Colts, in Week 7 of 2017 (27-0) and Week 3 of 2018 (6-0).
Saw a stampede today.@net_acr | #INDvsJAX pic.twitter.com/Q7jAkVWXh4— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2022
New York Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16
The Panthers have become quite familiar with heartbreak in this young NFL season. Last week, they fell to Cleveland after Cade York kicked a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left in his NFL debut.
On Sunday, Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter that lifted the Giants to victory. The Panthers are the only team to lose via go-ahead field goals of 55 yards or more in the fourth quarter or overtime in consecutive games.
New York's social team didn't show any sympathy for Carolina's early woes.
