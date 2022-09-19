Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier suffered a potentially significant knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Roullier was getting a second opinion on his right knee, but the fear is that he might need season-ending surgery. At the least, Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday, Roullier would be placed on injured reserve and miss a minimum of four games. Roullier was hurt with 1:08 remaining in Sunday's 36-27 loss to Detroit.

In 2021, Roullier fractured his left fibula in a Week 8 loss at the Denver Broncos. He needed extensive procedures to reattach his ligament and have plates put in his tibia, complicating his recovery. Roullier opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

"It stinks, it really stinks," Washington quarterback Carson Wentz said after Sunday's loss, "especially a competitor like he is, such a great guy, such a leader on this team up front."

Roullier excels at making protection calls along the line and has been a solid player for Washington since becoming the starting center in 2018.

Without Roullier, Washington will start Wes Schweitzer at center. Schweitzer started the opener at right guard but did not play Sunday because of a hamstring injury. He played two games at center last season, starting one. He played seven snaps at center prior to 2021. Veteran Trai Turner will start at right guard.