KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended by the NFL for four games for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

Gay was arrested in January in Overland Park, Kansas, on a charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000, a misdemeanor.

Gay's suspension will begin immediately. He will miss games against the Colts, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills and is eligible to return after the Week 6 game against Buffalo.

Gay agreed over the summer to enter a diversion program to resolve the criminal case.

For the next two weeks, according to NFL rules, Gay is prohibited from entering the Chiefs' practice facility or having any contact with team officials. After two weeks, he can enter the team facility and attend team meetings.

Gay started both games for the Chiefs this season and is tied for second on the team in tackles with 16. He is also tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (2) and passes defended (2).

Nick Bolton has been the Chiefs' other starting linebacker as Kansas City opened in nickel defense against the Cardinals and Chargers in the first two games.

The Chiefs drafted a linebacker, Leo Chenal, in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chenal has played 32 of 137 defensive snaps this season, third most on the team at linebacker. The Chiefs' other linebackers are veterans Elijah Lee and Darius Harris, who have played mainly on special teams, and undrafted rookie Jack Cochrane.