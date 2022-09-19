SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After suffering a season-ending right ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is already on the road to recovery.

A day after their 27-7 win against the Seahawks, the Niners announced that Lance had "successful surgery on his injured right ankle." The procedure took place Monday morning at Stanford Hospital and, according to a statement from the team, repaired two injuries to Lance's ankle: "a fibula fracture and ligament disruption."

Soon after the operation to repair his broken ankle, Lance took to social media to offer some insight into how he is feeling.

Lance tweeted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with his right ankle in a cast and a smile on his face.

"I truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process," he wrote. "We will never understand why, but I trust that it's all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater!"

Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it's all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater! pic.twitter.com/l5hoBWsLDw — Trey Lance (@treylance09) September 19, 2022

That rehab process will take some time, and a return this season has been ruled out, but Niners team physician Dr. Tim McAdams said in a statement that he is confident Lance will "recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season."

Lance will head to injured reserve this week as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo takes over as San Francisco's starter with rookie Brock Purdy stepping in as the backup. San Francisco is expected to add another quarterback either to the active roster or the practice squad to provide additional depth.

The ankle injury occurred with about 2:20 to go in the first quarter on a second-down zone-read run in which Lance decided to keep the ball rather than hand off to receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. Lance burst up the middle, but Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton met him in the hole after a 2-yard gain.

Lance fell awkwardly and his right ankle appeared to fold underneath him. Lance looked like he was going to get right back up as center Jake Brendel offered a helping hand, but Lance quickly went back down. A cart came out soon after, and Lance was taken to the locker room with his right leg in an air cast after his teammates offered words of encouragement.

Most of the Niners players and coaches who spoke after the win against Seattle said they knew right away that Lance's injury was serious.

Those who had been through similar injuries, such as defensive end Nick Bosa (who tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 2 of the 2020 season), offered Lance some perspective.

"It's the worst part of the game," Bosa said. "It happens instantly and there's no going back. Once it happens, you feel like your life is over for a certain amount of time. ... Then that (surgery) starts your road back. It's not going to be easy, but he will be back, and he'll be fine. It's just really tough right now."