ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After suffering an ankle injury during Saturday's practice, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis will not play in Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The team held out hope that he would be available, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but playing two days after the injury was always considered an uphill battle. He did not come out onto the field to warm-up or test his ankle prior to inactives for the game being released.

Rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir will be active for his career NFL game with Davis' absence. The third-year receiver has developed into the Bills' No. 2 receiver opposite Stefon Diggs and will be missed against the Titans for the team's home opener.

Davis caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo will also be without defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf), who was listed on the injury report as doubtful. The Bills called up defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from the practice squad to help the line in their absence.

Cornerback Dane Jackson is active, as expected, after being listed on the injury report as questionable with a knee injury. The other inactives for the Bills vs. the Titans are tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle, linebacker Baylon Spector and cornerback Cam Lewis.

The Bills are looking to start 2-0 for the third time in the last four seasons. They had three 2-0 starts in the previous 15 seasons combined. History could also be made in Highmark Stadium with a win as the team has not won at home on Monday Night Football since 1994.